Attili Raju appointed PAC member of BCY

Rajamahendravaram: Senior leader from East Godavari district Attili Raju has been appointed as a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Bharatiya Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) Party.

Recognising Raju’s political experience and his understanding of public issues, party president Bode Ramachandra Yadav entrusted him with responsibilities in the prestigious committee.

Party leaders said the appointment reflected the leadership’s confidence in his ability to contribute to important policy and political decisions.

Raju expressed happiness over his nomination to the committee and thanked party president Ramachandra Yadav for the opportunity.

He said he would strive to live up to the trust placed in him by the party. He added that he would work to strongly articulate the party’s stand on district-level issues as well as broader state political matters.