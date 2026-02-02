Sitaramachandra Ghanapathi receives Ramamurthy Sharma award

Rajamahendravaram: A noted Vedic scholar, Dattatreya Vedavidya Gurukulam organiser Brahmasri Gullapalli Sitaramachandra Ghanapathi was honoured with the Sri Samavedam Ramamurthy Sharma Foundation Award at a function held at Vallabha Ganapati Temple. As part of the honour, a reward of Rs 50,000 was given to the awardee. Speaking on the occasion, Foundation founder and spiritual orator Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma said that Sitaramachandra had completed rigorous Vedic studies under the guidance of gurus, mastered the Ghana paatha, understood the deeper meaning of the Vedas, and continued daily Vedic practice with dedication. Vice-Chancellor of Tirupati Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Brahmasri SannidhanamSudarshana Sharma, attended as the chief guest. During the programme, the poetic work Devi Leela Sudha, written by late Samavedam Ramamurthy Sharma, was released by "Sahasravadhani Bhaskara" Kota Venkata Lakshmi Narasimham.

Receiving the award, Sitaramachandra Ghanapathi said that all achievements were possible only through the blessings of parents. Several scholars and dignitaries, including Pullabhatla Sirish, Samavedam Satya Narasimha Sharma, Marepalli Suryanarayana, V Ravindra, Kothapalli Appaji, Vadrevu Venugopala Rao, andDinavahi Hanumantha Rao attended the event.