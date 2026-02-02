‘Union Budget reflects vision of Viksit Bharat’

Vijayawada: Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the 20-Point Programme Implementation, has described the Union Budget 2027 as a decisive and future-oriented ‘Viksit Bharat – Modi 3.0 Budget’ with a historic outlay of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, infused with the spirit of self-reliance across all sectors of the economy.

He said the Budget clearly bears the distinct ‘Modi mark’, laying down a comprehensive roadmap for inclusive and self-sustaining national development. Driven by youth power, Sabka Saath–Sabka Vikas, women empowerment and the upliftment of the middle class, the Budget is anchored on three core duties and reflects the guiding principles of Swadeshi and Antyodaya.

Dinakar said the Budget safeguards farmers’ welfare without yielding to international pressures and strengthens indigenous industries through initiatives such as the Mahatma Gandhi Swadeshi Scheme, which promotes Khadi and village industries.

Highlighting sectoral priorities, he noted that the Budget focuses on self-reliance, continuation of reforms, enhancement of purchasing power and sustained high economic growth.

To position India as a global bio-pharma hub, the government has announced the establishment of three dedicated centres. He also welcomed the proposal of seven high-speed railway corridors, of which three will connect Andhra Pradesh.

Special allocations for tourism development in Araku and Pulicat Lake were termed a major boost for regional employment. Urban infrastructure will be strengthened by enabling Urban Local Bodies to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through municipal bonds, supported by Rs 100 crore Central incentive, alongside Rs 1 lakh crore for urban development and continued funding under AMRUT 1.0 and 2.0. Dinakar said Andhra Pradesh would benefit from Purvodaya development funds, the announcement of 20 National Waterways, and expanded inland water transport. He welcomed proposals for 1,00,000 Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres, five medical tourism hubs under PPP.

Youth skill development will be strengthened through a High-Power Committee and five University Townships in industrial corridors. Easier credit under SHE (Self Help Entrepreneurs will empower) Lakhpati Didis.

With fiscal discipline, reduced TDS/TCS burdens, and a clear debt-reduction roadmap, the Budget strongly advances the vision of Viksit Bharat, while calling upon states to undertake complementary reforms.