Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its extraordinary journey at the box office, crossing a historic milestone on Day 27. The Pushpa 2 Hindi version's Rs 1000 crore collection has made the film one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. With this achievement, Pushpa 2 has joined the ranks of only a few Hindi films that have crossed the Rs 1000 crore worldwide box office threshold, following Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan.

The film's Pushpa 2 full movie collection has been phenomenal, with its Hindi version alone contributing significantly to the global tally. Pushpa 2 opened with an outstanding Rs 70 crore on its release day, and its popularity continued to soar, amassing an estimated Rs 765.15 crore from the Hindi markets alone. This number is rapidly heading towards Rs 800 crore, setting new benchmarks in Pushpa 2 Hindi version collection and redefining the limits of success for Hindi cinema.

On Day 27, Pushpa 2 added another Rs 7.65 crore to its total, with Rs 6.25 crore coming from just the Pushpa 2 Hindi version. This Pushpa 2 box office collection day 27 update further proves the film’s sustained dominance at the box office.

The success of Pushpa 2 isn’t just limited to the Hindi market. The Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection continues to break records, positioning the film as one of the highest-grossing Indian films. It has created a Pushpa 2 record-breaking collection with unprecedented footfalls and continues to rewrite the history of Indian cinema.

After surpassing the Rs 700 crore mark, Pushpa 2 now stands poised to join the prestigious club of iconic blockbusters like Gadar and Baahubali 2, with an expected total of 6 crore footfalls. The combined star power of Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna has been instrumental in this massive success, with the audience praising their dynamic chemistry. Director Sukumar’s storytelling has captivated audiences, ensuring that the positive word-of-mouth sustains interest, even as new films enter the market.

As Pushpa 2 continues to shine at the box office, it has already set a new precedent for cinematic achievements. Despite facing growing competition from releases like Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John, Pushpa 2 has managed to outperform newer entrants, firmly establishing its place as a Pushpa 2 creates history at the box office moment in the Indian film industry. The Pushpa 2 Rs 1000 crore worldwide milestone marks the film’s exceptional success, cementing its legacy as one of the biggest cinematic triumphs.