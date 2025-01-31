Pushpa 2 Ends Box Office Run, Sets New Indian Film Records

The highly successful Tollywood film Pushpa 2 has concluded its theatrical journey after an eight-week run, maintaining a presence in select theaters but contributing only marginal earnings to its final tally. The film, led by Allu Arjun, secured its place in history as the highest-grossing Indian movie ever, surpassing Baahubali 2. The film’s domestic earnings reached Rs 1,381 crore, while its global gross settled at Rs 1,642 crore, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide after Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Throughout its theatrical release, Pushpa 2 shattered multiple box office records, including the largest opening day, weekend, and week in India and worldwide for an Indian film. The highest first-day collection in India was Rs 191.50 crore, while worldwide, it earned Rs 258 crore on its opening day. The first weekend saw collections of Rs 428 crore in India and Rs 561 crore globally. In its first week, the film amassed Rs 767 crore domestically and Rs 953 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India with Rs 898 crore, of which Rs 740 crore was nett. The film also became the fastest to reach Rs 1,000 crore in India in 11 days and achieved the same milestone globally in just eight days. The Rs 1,500 crore mark was crossed in 22 days.

The Hindi version significantly contributed to the film’s overall success, securing a position among Bollywood’s biggest hits alongside Dangal, Pathaan, and Jawan. The Hindi version alone crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark, making it only the fourth film to achieve this milestone.

In its original Telugu version, Pushpa 2 ranked as the third highest-grossing Tollywood film, finishing just under the Rs 500 crore mark. Within Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it surpassed Baahubali 2, becoming the second-highest earner in the region.

Following its box office dominance, Pushpa 2 premiered on Netflix, further expanding its audience reach. The film’s success is expected to set a new benchmark for upcoming Tollywood movies and influence future box office trends in Indian cinema.

The final worldwide box office collections for Pushpa 2 stood at Rs 1,381 crore in India and Rs 261 crore from overseas markets, bringing the total to Rs 1,642 crore. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film grossed Rs 342 crore, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added Rs 87.50 crore and Rs 76 crore, respectively. Kerala contributed Rs 18 crore, while the rest of India accounted for Rs.857.50 crore. Internationally, Pushpa 2 earned significant revenue from the United States, Middle East, Canada, and Australia, among other regions.