Allu Arjun, the much-admired actor who has won National Award-winning recently for his tremendous performance in “Pushpa: The Rise”, is currently occupied with the production of his latest cinematic endeavour, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” expertly directed by the renowned filmmaker Sukumar. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who got the pan-India fame with the film’s first installment shares the spotlight again alongside the “Julayi” actor.

Recently, the film’s creators excitedly unveiled its release date, marking the calendar for August 15, 2024. The announcement was accompanied by an intriguing poster, but it wasn’t just the date that piqued the interest of the audience but also a captivating detail in the poster—the remarkable length of Pushpa Raj’s pinky finger nail is noticed.









Interested by this detail, some curious souls embarked on a journey to explore the cultural significance of men growing long nails on their pinky fingers. It turns out, in specific cultures, a lengthy pinky nail on the non-dominant hand symbolises wealth and elevated social standing, signifying a person exempt from manual labour.





This enthralling revelation has set social media abuzz, with netizens commending Sukumar for his meticulous attention to detail. Beyond the dynamic duo of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and other distinguished actors.









Devi Sri Prasad, who gave a fabulous album for the first part is crooning the tunes for this film which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

