First-ever children’s special city council held in Doddaballapur

Karnataka’s first-ever Children’s Special City Council (popularly known as Makkala Grama Sabha) was held at the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council premises, where students directly presented civic, educational and safety concerns before senior officials. Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Chairman Shashidhar Kosumbe directed authorities to resolve the issues immediately and submit a compliance report within a week.

The special session was organized jointly by the City Municipal Council and Yuva Sanchalana Charitable Trust, marking a significant step toward institutionalizing children’s participation in urban governance. Addressing officials and students, Kosumbe said, “Children’s academic progress depends on a safe and supportive environment. Whenever their rights are compromised, the concerned departments must respond without delay.”

He noted that grievance forums for children were earlier limited to Gram Sabhas at the village level. “Children in urban areas are also living amidst multiple challenges. We will write to the government requesting a circular to organize Children’s Special City Councils in all urban local bodies,” he added.

Students from various schools raised concerns over lack of toilets, poor sanitation, shortage of teachers and classrooms, irregular waste disposal, inadequate drinking water supply, and family-related problems affecting their studies.