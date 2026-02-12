CM meets Vatican Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a meeting with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, a prominent Indian cleric from the Vatican, at his official government residence in Bengaluru.

The meeting brought together key representatives from diverse religious and political backgrounds, highlighting efforts to foster inclusive development amid India’s multifaceted social landscape.

The meeting, described by the Chief Minister as a “meaningful discussion,” focused on topics likely including religious cooperation, minority welfare, and broader community development initiatives.

Cardinal Koovakad, who arrived from the Vatican, is a Kerala-born priest of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. Born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, he was ordained in 2004 and has since risen through the ranks of the Vatican’s diplomatic service.

Notably, he has been responsible for organising Pope Francis’ international travels since 2020, a role that places him at the heart of the Holy See’s global outreach.

His elevation to cardinal was announced by Pope Francis in October 2024, with the formal ceremony occurring on December 7, 2024, making him one of the youngest cardinals in the Church at age 51.

Accompanying the Cardinal were several notable figures from Karnataka’s political and religious spheres. Housing, Waqf, and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, a key Congress leader and MLA from Chamarajpet, was present.

Other attendees included the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Karnataka State Waqf Board Chairman Syed Muhammad Ali Al-Hussaini (also referred to as Ali Baba), and Christian Development Corporation Chairman Prof. S. Japhet.

Cardinal Koovakad’s visit, as part of his broader role in Vatican diplomacy, could signal strengthened ties between the Karnataka government and global religious institutions, potentially paving the way for collaborative projects in education, healthcare, and cultural exchange.