Pushpa 2 Leaked Online: Will Piracy and High Ticket Prices Hurt Its Box Office?

"Pushpa 2: The Rule," a big movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on December 5. However, within hours of its release, it was available on piracy websites.

These websites let people download the movie for free, including high-quality versions that can be watched on phones and computers.

This leak is worrying because it might hurt the movie's success in theaters. While many fans are excited to see the movie on the big screen, people downloading pirated copies might avoid going to the theater. The leak also comes at a time when there is controversy over the movie's high ticket prices.

The ticket prices for "Pushpa 2" are the highest for a South Indian film, and this has led to mixed opinions. Some people support the price hike, while others don’t like it.

Allu Arjun thanked the Government of Andhra Pradesh for agreeing to the price increase. He said this decision will help the Telugu film industry grow, and also thanked the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for their support.