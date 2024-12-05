Pushpa 2: The Rule – A Huge Hit with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is one of the most awaited films of the year. It was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film has already made over Rs. 100 crore from advance bookings! This means the movie is expected to become one of the highest-grossing films in India.

Ram Gopal Varma Praises Allu Arjun

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised Allu Arjun for creating a huge buzz around Pushpa 2. He even called him the "biggest and megaest star" in India. Many fans and critics are calling Allu Arjun’s performance as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2 his best yet. People are already calling the movie a massive hit!

Allu Arjun Watches Pushpa 2 with Fans

A video went viral showing Allu Arjun watching Pushpa 2 with his fans at the premiere in Hyderabad. Sadly, a tragic incident happened outside the theatre, where a woman died in a stampede as fans rushed to see the actor. The incident has caused some concern, but Allu Arjun’s fans still praised his performance.

Will Allu Arjun Win Another National Award?

Many movie critics believe that Allu Arjun’s acting in Pushpa 2 could earn him another National Award for Best Actor. His performance is being called outstanding and beyond fantastic.

Allu Arjun's Son’s Emotional Letter

Before the movie release, Allu Arjun shared a sweet handwritten letter from his son, Ayaan, who called his father the "world's greatest actor." Allu Arjun was deeply touched by his son's love and shared the letter with his fans on Instagram.

Pushpa 2: The Rule – A Mega Hit

Film critic Taran Adarsh gave Pushpa 2 a rating of 4.5 stars, calling it a “wildfire entertainer.” He also praised Allu Arjun’s performance and director Sukumar for creating a fantastic film.

Who Was the First Choice for Pushpa?

Before Allu Arjun, director Sukumar wanted actor Mahesh Babu to play the role of Pushpa Raj. But the director felt that Mahesh Babu's image didn’t match the tough, cool character he had in mind. That’s when Allu Arjun was chosen for the role.

Tragic Incident at Pushpa 2 Premiere

Unfortunately, a tragic stampede occurred at the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman died, and her 9-year-old son was seriously injured. This happened as fans rushed to see Allu Arjun at the theatre.

Pushpa 2 is being praised for meeting high expectations. Allu Arjun’s performance as Pushpa Raj is being called incredible, and Rashmika Mandanna’s acting also stands out. Fahadh Faasil plays the villain, and viewers love his role. This film is expected to set new records for action films in India.

About Pushpa 2

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was a huge hit in 2021. The first movie earned Rs. 270 crore in India and Rs. 350 crore worldwide. Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for his excellent acting as Pushpa Raj. Fans are excited to see what Pushpa 2 will achieve!