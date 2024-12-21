Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office Collection Hits ₹1500 Crore Mark, Sets New Records

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its remarkable run at the box office, surpassing ₹1500 crore in worldwide collections as it enters its third week.

On Day 16, the film earned ₹13.75 crore, bringing its India net total to ₹1004.35 crore. The movie's total worldwide gross has now reached ₹1508 crore.

The action-packed drama, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has broken records, including becoming the highest Hindi net grosser, surpassing films like Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Pushpa 2 also achieved another milestone by being the first Hindi net film to gross ₹600 crore in Hindi within two weeks of its release.

According to Sacnilk, the film's overseas collection stands at ₹235 crore as of Friday. The movie, which had a slight slowdown in recent days, still continues to receive a strong response in its third week, especially in Hindi-speaking regions.

The movie’s collections are as follows:

- Telugu version: ₹297.8 crore

- Hindi version: ₹632.6 crore

- Tamil version: ₹52.8 crore

- Kannada version: ₹7.16 crore

- Malayalam version: ₹13.99 crore

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film was released worldwide on December 5 and is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.