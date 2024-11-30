‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ can be watched in any language with Cinedubs

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set for a grand global release, hitting over 12,000 screens worldwide. Slated to release in six languages, the movie aims to reach a diverse audience, now enhanced by an exciting partnership with the Cinedubs app.

The Cinedubs app enables viewers to enjoy the film in any of the six available languages, regardless of the version playing in theaters. This innovation ensures a seamless multilingual experience, broadening the film’s accessibility to a global audience. Producer Ravi Shankar unveiled this feature during a promotional event held in Mumbai, highlighting the team's commitment to reaching fans across linguistic and regional boundaries.

Adding to the excitement, Pushpa 2 will also release in the immersive IMAX format, enhancing the cinematic experience. With sky-high expectations surrounding the sequel after the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, this innovative approach is sure to elevate anticipation among fans worldwide.