Live
- Need more neurologists, must leverage telemedicine to tackle stroke burden in India: Health Ministry
- Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra
- Puttur MLA’s Plan to Demolish Women's Police Station Draws Public Backlash
- Transformative Growth in Aija Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society: Transfers, Promotions, and New Initiatives.
- Punjab CM inaugurates subdivisional complex constructed in record time
- The aim is to win Olympic gold to keep the family legacy going and get married, says Hardik Singh
- Italian vessel’s visit a moment of celebration in two nation’s ties: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Five killed, 20 injured as bus falls into river near Bengal-Sikkim border
- No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad's people on first post-victory visit (Lead)
- EPFO Board okays redemption policy for ETFs to boost earnings for members
Just In
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ can be watched in any language with Cinedubs
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set for a grand global release, hitting over 12,000 screens worldwide.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set for a grand global release, hitting over 12,000 screens worldwide. Slated to release in six languages, the movie aims to reach a diverse audience, now enhanced by an exciting partnership with the Cinedubs app.
The Cinedubs app enables viewers to enjoy the film in any of the six available languages, regardless of the version playing in theaters. This innovation ensures a seamless multilingual experience, broadening the film’s accessibility to a global audience. Producer Ravi Shankar unveiled this feature during a promotional event held in Mumbai, highlighting the team's commitment to reaching fans across linguistic and regional boundaries.
Adding to the excitement, Pushpa 2 will also release in the immersive IMAX format, enhancing the cinematic experience. With sky-high expectations surrounding the sequel after the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, this innovative approach is sure to elevate anticipation among fans worldwide.