Just In
Pushpa 2: The Rule Earns This Much in 2 Weeks Despite Tragic Incident
Pushpa 2: The Rule has made an impressive ₹973 crore in just two weeks, overcoming a tragic incident at its premiere
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, crossed ₹973 crore in India after completing two weeks at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned approximately ₹18.83 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing its total to ₹973.2 crore.
In its first week, the film earned ₹725.8 crore, with a significant surge in the second week. The collections included ₹36.4 crore on the second Friday and ₹63.3 crore and ₹76.6 crore over the weekend. During the week, the film earned ₹26.95 crore and ₹23.35 crore on the second Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
On the 14th day, Pushpa 2: The Rule reached a total of ₹973.2 crore.
Incident at Premiere
On December 4, a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, triggered by Allu Arjun's visit for the premiere, led to the tragic death of a woman and the hospitalization of her young son.
Arjun was arrested on December 13 for allegedly not notifying the police of his visit and was granted interim bail on December 14.
The theatre management has also been arrested in connection with the incident.
Allu Aravind Visits Victim
Allu Aravind, Arjun's father, visited the hospitalized young boy, Sri Tej, who remains in critical condition.
Aravind shared an update, stating that Sri Tej's condition has improved slowly but may take longer to fully recover. Arjun has been advised by his legal team not to visit the family yet.