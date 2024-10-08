‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gearing up for a major box office storm

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gearing up for a major box office stormThe highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is gearing up for a major box office storm. With the first half of the film completed and locked, Icon Star Allu Arjun and visionary director Sukumar promise a cinematic experience like never before.

In an exciting announcement, the makers stated, "Get ready to witness history in the making as Pushpa is gearing up to take the Indian box office by storm. THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024." Following the immense success of its predecessor, which was both a critical and commercial triumph, Pushpa 2 is expected to continue that legacy.

Fans can anticipate a visually stunning, action-packed spectacle that builds on the hype generated by the first installment. Remarkably, the film has already achieved pre-release business worth Rs 1000 crore, signaling its potential for massive box office success.

Set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule has fans eagerly awaiting its release, confident it will meet and exceed expectations. With Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad composing the music and the film's grand visuals set to transport audiences into a vibrant new world, the collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.