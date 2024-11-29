Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Expected to Surge by ₹150-₹200

Pushpa 2 has caught the fever all over the world, and the excitement has begun as there are only six days left for the release of this movie (December 5, 2024). Overseas advance bookings are selling like hotcakes, and the movie will be released in 11,500 theaters worldwide.**

Tomorrow, November 30, the bookings will start in India as well. However, if bookings continue to open at this rate, it seems they will be selling out fast, all thanks to the Allu Arjun fever.

As for the latest news, fans in the two Telugu states have been eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2 for the past three years.

The anticipation is so high that from children to young adults, everyone is imitating Allu Arjun’s iconic gestures. It’s safe to say that everything is in full flow — Pushpa means fire! Now, the makers are set to capitalize on this audience excitement in the coming week.

Pushpa 2 is expected to become India’s highest-release movie, which will likely result in increased theater ticket prices.

It is well-known that ticket rates usually go up during the first week for big hero films, and this is no exception. However, there are reports circulating in the film industry that Pushpa 2’s ticket prices could be raised by an additional ₹150 to ₹200, beyond the usual government-hiked rates.

Filmmakers are reportedly requesting the governments of the two Telugu states to allow this increase.

To clarify, the increased ticket rates will be ₹200 more from the first day of the movie release until the fourth day.

From the fifth day to the tenth day, the prices will remain higher than usual for big hero movies. After the tenth day, theater prices are expected to return to their regular rates.

Also, Allu Arjun fans and film enthusiasts have expressed disappointment over unprecedented hike in the prices. It will make it difficult for the average audience to watch Pushpa 2 in theaters.