Pushpa: First Review on Film's First Half

Umair Sandhu is one of the popular personalities in the film circles who usually share the reviews of films before their release. He has recently shared the review of the upcoming film Pushpa. The review of the film's first half is currently trending on social media.

Umair Sandhu took to Twitter and wrote, "First Half of #Pushpa is Racy Terrific #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th." The film's second half is also expected to be extraordinary.





Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Allu Arjun in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna plays the film's leading lady. The film unit is extremely happy with the way things are progressing with the post-production activities.

Umair Sandhu is the Editor of Indian Cinema Magazine UK and UAE, a Member of UK Censor Board. He is also a popular critic.

Pushpa is having a pan-India release in multiple languages on 17th December.