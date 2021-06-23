Pushpa's new schedule in Goa!

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead roles in the film Pushpa. Sukumar is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the way the output shaped up so far. The film unit is planning to resume the shoot soon. As per the buzz, the makers are planning to start a new schedule in the first week of July. The new schedule will begin in Goa. The film revolves around Red Sanders smuggling and the makers will shoot the film in the interior forests of Goa.



Pushpa is currently one of the much awaited projects in the recent times. The film will have a grand release in two parts.



Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the movie. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady of the movie. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film. The film's release date will come out soon.

