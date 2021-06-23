Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Pushpa's new schedule in Goa!

Pushpas new schedule in Goa!
x

Pushpa's new schedule in Goa!

Highlights

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead roles in the film Pushpa

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead roles in the film Pushpa. Sukumar is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the way the output shaped up so far. The film unit is planning to resume the shoot soon. As per the buzz, the makers are planning to start a new schedule in the first week of July. The new schedule will begin in Goa. The film revolves around Red Sanders smuggling and the makers will shoot the film in the interior forests of Goa.

Pushpa is currently one of the much awaited projects in the recent times. The film will have a grand release in two parts.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the movie. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady of the movie. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film. The film's release date will come out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X