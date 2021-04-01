‘Pushpa’ to postpone its release date?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is shooting for "Pushpa" in the direction of Sukumar. The film is being shot as an action entertainer. The film is announced for August 13 release and the first two schedules of the film are wrapped up on time.



According to the buzz, it is impossible to finish the shoot on time and release the film as per the announced date. Sukumar is a person who is never in a hurry and he wants ample time to complete the shoot.

The rise in the number of corona virus cases too is worrying the team as there are hundreds of cast and crew members working for the film. The movie unit is not in a hurry for now and the final call on the release date will be taken only after the shoot of the film gets wrapped up.

Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver in "Pushpa" and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Malayalam critically acclaimed actor Fahad Fazil will be seen as the lead antagonist and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa is the costliest film made in Allu Arjun's career.