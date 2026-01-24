‘Raakaasaa’ glimpse clicks with witty humour

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Raakaasaa have sparked fresh excitement with the release of its much-anticipated glimpse, which has been receiving a positive response for its sharp comedy and engaging presentation. Produced under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Zee Studios, the film is jointly backed by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal, with Zee Studios presenting the project.

Following the national recognition earned by Committee Kurrollu, Niharika Konidela continues her successful journey as a producer with Raakaasaa. The film holds special significance for Sangeeth Shobhan, as it marks his debut as a solo lead after winning appreciation for his performances in MAD and MAD Square. Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, Raakaasaa is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 3.

The title motion poster had earlier created curiosity, and the newly released glimpse has further amplified expectations. It opens with an intense, myth-like narration that sets up a heroic premise, only to cleverly flip the mood into satire and humour. This tonal shift instantly establishes the film’s quirky flavour and leaves a strong impression.

The glimpse highlights Sangeeth Shobhan’s impeccable comic timing, hinting that humour will be the film’s biggest asset. At the same time, it teases a fresh concept and a contemporary narrative style, promising to showcase the actor in a new and refreshing avatar. The blend of satire, comedy, and an innovative storyline positions Raakaasaa as a standout entertainer.

Adding to the film’s appeal, music is composed by Anudeep Dev, while cinematography is handled by Raju Edurrola. With a strong creative team and an engaging first glimpse, Raakaasaa has clearly set the stage for an entertaining theatrical outing.