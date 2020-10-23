X
Radhe Shyam: Justin Prabhakaran only for South versions

Radhe Shyam is one of the upcoming Telugu films that is creating a special interest among the audiences. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is a period romantic entertainer with Italy backdrop. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of the movie. The makers confirmed that Justin Prabhakaran is the music director of the film.

Interestingly, in their press note, the film unit confirmed that Justin will score the music for all the South versions, which indirectly reveals that there will be a different music composer for the Hindi version of the movie.

Like how multiple music directors worked on Saaho, we can expect the same for this project as well. T-Series is collaborating with UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Pictures for producing the film. The makers are currently in Italy for shooting an important schedule of the movie. The motion poster and first look of the film that came out impressed one and all.

