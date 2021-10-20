Radhe Shyam Teaser Will Be Out On Prabhas's Birthday

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas's upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is the most awaited one of this season. Well, till now, we have only witnessed the first look and character posters. But the makers are all set to treat the fans of Prabhas aka Vikraon his birthday i.e on 23rd October 2021 releasing the teaser from the movie.



Even Prabhas also confirmed the news by sharing the new poster from the movie on his Instagram page… Take a look!

The poster showcases Prabhas in an intense look placing his hand on his face. He looked stylish sitting on a chair and even the grandeur background of the palace made the poster worth watching! Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages." Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie and is essaying the role of Perna in this movie!

Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic movie. Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are roped in to play other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. The film will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Being a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. The movie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores.

Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.

On the other hand, Prabhas will also be the part of Om Raut's mythological movie 'Adipurush'. This much-anticipated flick will have Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan who will be seen as 'Raavan'. Our dear 'Darling' actor will also share the screen space with leggy lass Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi project. He is also the part of Prashant Neel's Salaar movie!