‘Radhe Shyam’ trailer to release on Prabhas birthday?

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's period romantic entertainer "Radhe Shyam" directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of "Jil" fame got delayed for many years due to the outbreak of Corona virus pandemic. The makers have been facing the fury of Prabhas' fans due to lack of updates as they are very few and far and in between.

People even started trending the hashtag ban RadheShyam makers shocking all. In the midst of all this, an interesting buzz is circulating that "Radhe Shyam" makers are planning teaser treat on on October 23 celebrating Prabhas birthday.

Buzz is the makers will come up with the announcement confirming the same with a mini teaser on October 13. "Radhe Shayam" is racing for a grand release on January 14 as a Sankranti special across the world.