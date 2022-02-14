Radhe Shyam's Valentine's Day Special Glimpse Is Out

Today being Valentine's Day, all the makers of Tollywood's upcoming movies are treating the audience and netizens with their sweet surprises. Even the makers of Pan-Indian star Prabhas's upcoming movie Radhe Shyam also dropped an awesome surprise and treated all the fans of this 'Baahubali' star on this special day…

Prabhas shared a special video from Radhe Shyam from the movie on this special day on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Sharing the Valentine's Day poster, he also wrote, "Sending my love to you all on this special day with some glimpses from my film, #RadheShyam. Happy Valentine's Day to all! Link to the glimpse in my bio."

He and Pooja Hegde looked amazing in the poster! They are seen enjoying the snow rain and sported in modish avatars.

Going with the Valentine's Day special video, Pooja aka Perna is seen showing off her sweet anger on Vikramaditya. While he also proposes Perna and looked great while flirting with her!

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perna. But their union brings destruction to the world and we need to wait and watch how will Prabhas win in lady love and protect the world too.

Well, Radhe Shyam was scheduled to hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival but it is postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Now, it will be released on 11th March, 2022!