Raj-DK to direct Mahesh Babu?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. After this, the actor will do a film with Trivikram Srinivas. Ravipudi Anil and SS Rajamouli are also waiting to work with Mahesh Babu. In the meantime, Mahesh might consider doing a quickie, in Raj-DK direction.

The talks are still in the early stages and the director duo has met Mahesh Babu recently and narrated him a line. They even met Vijay Devarakonda to narrate him another story. The duo is busy with the promotions of The Family Man 2.



As of now, there is no clarity if this project is hitting the floors but the directors are hopeful to make their debut as a director in Telugu soon. Earlier, they produced Sundeep Kishan's D for Dopidi. They are successful directors duo in the Bollywood film industry currently.

