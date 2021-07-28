Rajeev Kanakala trashes rumors about his personal life

Actor Rajeev Kanakala and star anchor Suma are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the industry. But from the past few days, we have been hearing so many rumors that the duo have parted their ways.

Rumors are rife that Suma and Rajeev Kanakala who have two kids are now staying away from each other and are in plans to get divorced. But recently, Rajeev Kanakala has opened up about the rumors in an interview. The actor recently played a crucial role in Naqrappa revealed that he shifted with his father in Manikonda after the death of his mother just to cut down some expenses. But the has portrayed it in a wrong way.

Talking about the remunerations, Rajeev Kanakala said that currently she is earning well but there was a time when he earned better than her.