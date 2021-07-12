Rajinikanth quits politics completely!

Superstar Rajinikanth recently returned to Chennai after completing his health checkup in the USA. The star hero met the fans today at Chennai to take a final call on his political entry. After the meeting, Rajinikanth released a special press statement that he is no more interested in the politics.

"I have no further intentions of entering into politics in the future. Therefore, Rajini Makkal Mandram will no longer function. Instead, the organization will carry on the good deeds through Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram," revealed Rajinikanth in his official statement.

On the film front, the actor wrapped up the shoot of his next film Annatthe, under Siva's direction. Rajinikanth will next be seen in a couple of interesting films. The complete details of these projects will come soon.

With the official statement coming from Rajini himself, let us hope that the rumors come to an end