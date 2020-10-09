Rajinikanth's Annathe Shoot At Ramoji Film City Hyderabad 

After Durbar which became a box office dud, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth fans are waiting for his next titled Annathe which has raised a lot of expectations. The movie is being helmed by Siruthai Siva which has even piqued the curiosity of moviebuffs. The buzz surrounding the movie is huge given the fact that this is the first time Siruthai Siva will be directing the Kollywood Thalaivar.

As per reports, the shooting of Rajinikanth's Annathe is all set to begin this week. The movie production had been put off due to the situation created by the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, Thalaiva is all set to don makeup for Annathe.

The movie will be shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad following all the precautions prescribed by the government. The team is now all set to take the movie to the sets. Besides Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh too are expected to take part in the shooting of Annathe at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

The movie is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and has an impressive star cast including the likes of yesteryear actors Meena and Khushboo too. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff will be seen as the baddie while Prakash Raj and Suri too will play key roles.