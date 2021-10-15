Ram Charan Announces His Next Two Movies And Treats His Fans On The Occasion Of The Dussehra Festival

It's great news for all the fans of Ram Charan Teja…This Mega Power Star is all set to team up with Jersey director Gowtham Thinnanuri. Already Charan is busy with Rajamouli's RRR movie and next, he committed with ace filmmaker Shankar. Thus, it will be his 16th movie!



Charan dropped the announcement poster on his Twitter page and treated his fans… Take a look!

Ram Charan tweeted UV Creations tweet and wrote, "A combination I'm definitely looking forward to! @gowtam19 @UV_Creations".

The makers also shared a handsome poster of Ram Charan and wrote, "The most AWAITED COMBINATION is here! Announcing our next with none other than Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan directed by @gowtam19".

Thus, Ram Charan's 16th movie is directed by Gowtam and is produced by NVR Cinema and UV Creations banners.

On the other hand, Prashant Neel also confirmed his next movie with Ram Charan…

Met a legend, and another in the making. Thank you @AlwaysRamCharan for hosting us, had a wonderful evening. Meeting chireenjavi garu @KChiruTweets was a childhood dream come true!@DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/9MXSvcnX29 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 15, 2021

Even Ram Charan also shared the pics on his Twitter page and thanked Prashant…

A warm evening with memorable conversation. Was a pleasure having you over @prashanth_neel 🤗 @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/ThPZ2wQY4q — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 15, 2021

He wrote, "A warm evening with memorable conversation. Was a pleasure having you over @prashanth_neel @DVVMovies".

As of now, Prashant Neel is busy with Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and next he will work with Prabhas for the Salaar movie. Then, he committed the movie with Junior NTR and now after he finishes these 3 projects, he will start RC's project. Coming to Ram Charan, he will next be seen in Shankar's movie and also announced a project with Jersey director Gautam Tinnanuri.