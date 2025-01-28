Ram Charan clarifies rumors on collaborating with Dil Raju

After the disappointment of Game Changer, the much-hyped collaboration between Ram Charan, director Shankar, and producer Dil Raju, fans were left wondering if the duo would join forces again. Recent media reports suggested that Ram Charan and Dil Raju were planning another film together, but official sources have now clarified that this news is untrue.

Ram Charan, currently focused on his upcoming projects, has two films lined up. He is actively shooting for RC 16 with director Buchi Babu Sana, followed by RC 17 with Sukumar. These are the only films in his current lineup, and there is no immediate plan for him to collaborate with Dil Raju in the near future.

Despite the setback of Game Changer underperforming at the box office, Dil Raju found significant relief with the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. The film became a major blockbuster, compensating for the losses incurred by Game Changer and restoring confidence in his production house.

While a collaboration between Ram Charan and Dil Raju is possible in the future, for now, the actor’s focus remains on his current projects, and fans can expect updates when the time is right.