Ram Charan Dropped A New Poster Of Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya And Sent His Best Wishes To The Whole Team

Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan is basking in the happiness of receiving a Golden Globe Award for his "Naatu Naatu…" song from the RRR movie. Along with the director Rajamouli, co-actor Junior NTR, he also made his presence along with his wife in the event and enjoyed every moment of their win! As his father Megastar's 'Waltair Veerayya' movie is all set to release tomorrow on the occasion of the Pongal festival, he shared the new poster and sent his best wishes to the whole team of this movie.

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Good luck to team #WaltairVeerayya for the grand release tomorrow. Can't wait to see Appa and Ravi Teja Garu light up the screens. #PoonakaaluLoading".

Waltair Veerayya aka Chiranjeevi looked terrific in the poster firing the rifle with the dusty fire backdrop. Going with the earlier released trailer, Police officials get alerted as they are informed that RAW has arrested a drug dealer and criminal. But later Chiru is introduced as Waltair Veerayya and the twist in the tale is shown when a few kids in his area breathe their last due to some unknown reason. There enters the Police commissioner Ravi Teja and he tries to arrest Chiru. So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the reason behind their rivalry. Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja are essaying prominent roles in this movie.

This movie is directed by Bobby Kolli and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

On the other hand, Bollywood's ace actor Tiger Shroff's tribute to the "Naatu Naatu…" song is just amazing…

This should be our victory dance after yesterday🇮🇳😁⚡️huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @MMKeeravani_FC @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/lbo8F0B7nb — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 12, 2023

Tiger Shroff danced his best and added his new moves to the song sporting in a rock star avatar!

Music director MM Keeravani bagged the prestigious Golden Globes trophy for his "Naatu Naatu…" song from the RRR movie in the 'Best Original Song' category!