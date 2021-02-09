Ram Charan in Pushpa set

Tollywood: The makers of Pushpa recently confirmed that the unit completed a major schedule in the agency areas of Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. The film unit is extremely happy with the way the film's shoot took place. Interestingly, the makers erected a set inside the forest and it will not be dismantled.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya will be shot in the set. Chiranjeevi will not be a part of the shoot but the film unit is going to film some important sequences of the film on Ram Charan in the set.

The makers of Acharya recently completed a schedule in Hyderabad and will soon head to Maredumilli forests. Pooja Hegde will also take part in this new schedule.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya features Kajal Aggarwal as the main leading lady. Ram Charan is producing the film along with Niranjan Reddy.