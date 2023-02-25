Ram Charan Is All Happy Representing Indian Cinema At The HCA Film Awards 2023

It is all known that Tollywood's best movie RRR bagged 4 awards at Hollywood Critics Association's Film Awards and is also honoured with the 'Spotlight Award' too. RRR director SS Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani, cinematographer Senthil Kumar and lead actor Ram Charan Tej attended the prestigious award show and are all happy with their amazing win! Well, Ram Charan also graced the event as the presenter and honoured the winner of 'Best Voice Or Motion Capture Performance' category. He also had a fun conversation with his co-presenter Angelie.

Well, he also took to his Twitter page and shared a few pics from the event treating all his fans… Take a look!

Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the @HCAcritics 2023 along with @ssrajamouli Garu & @mmkeeravaani Garu. I'm proud of the recognition we received as team @RRRMovie tonight. pic.twitter.com/u44ee2peX5 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the @HCAcritics 2023 along with @ssrajamouli Garu & @mmkeeravaani Garu. I'm proud of the recognition we received as team @RRRMovie tonight. Thank you for having me as a presenter & @ImAngelaBassett , I'm looking forward to my selfie with you soon!"

The first pic showcases him in dashing attire sporting in a brown velvet suit and black bowtie. The second one showcased him along with SS Rajamouli on the stage while receiving the 'Best International Film' award. The third is the best one as all the five members of the RRR team, SS Karthikeya, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Senthil Kumar and Ram Charan Tej posed to cams holding the 5 trophies with all smiles. The last one is special as Ram Charan is seen clicked with his co-host Angelie.

Ram Charan also congratulated Junior NTR for getting listed in Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominations.

Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999 's and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie. What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt! https://t.co/FVVPx1lm9i — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023

Along with sharing the official post, he also wrote, "Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999's and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie. What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt!".

Even Charan's dear cousins Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej wished the RRR team on this special occasion… Take a look!

Varun Tej Konidela

CongRRRatulations to the whole team of @RRRMovie for winning, Best International Movie Best Action Movie Best Stunts Best song, at the Prestigious @HCAcritics 🔥@ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan ♥️@tarak9999 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) February 25, 2023

His tweet reads, "CongRRRatulations to the whole team of @RRRMovie for winning, Best International Movie, Best Action Movie, Best Stunts, Best song, at the Prestigious @HCAcritics @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999".

Sai Dharam Tej

#RRR creates a magnificent history yet again winning awards across 4 categories at the Hollywood Critics Awards. Hearty congratulations to@ssrajamouli Garu @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @mmkeeravaani Garu & the entire team. pic.twitter.com/ZQ00DdP7sO — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 25, 2023

He also shared the pics and wrote, "#RRR creates a magnificent history yet again winning awards across 4 categories at the Hollywood Critics Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli Garu @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @mmkeeravaani Garu & the entire team."

RRR movie was released last summer and had Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR in the lead roles. It has Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson in other prominent roles. This movie is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner.

Congratulations Ram Charan and RRR team…