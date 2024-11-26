Ram Charan pre-look for ‘RC16’ sets internet on fire

Ram Charan has officially started filming his next project, a rustic action drama tentatively titled RC16. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film is set against the scenic backdrop of Uttarandhra. The collaboration between Ram Charan and the one-film-old director has generated significant buzz, especially regarding the film’s promising script.

The shooting kicked off in Mysore, Karnataka, where the team captured some montage shots. Ram Charan, known for his intense dedication to roles, has undergone a striking transformation for RC16. Sporting a bulked-up physique, long hair, and a beard, the actor’s new avatar is already the talk of Tollywood. Director Buchi Babu fueled the excitement by sharing a pre-look image of Ram Charan, which quickly went viral on social media.

Aalim Hakim, who crafted Charan’s look for RRR and Game Changer, is also styling the actor for this venture. Joining the star-studded cast is Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her Telugu debut. The film also boasts notable talents like Shiv Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Adding to the excitement is Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who is scoring the music for this ambitious project. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings, and Mythri Movie Makers, RC16 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated film in Ram Charan’s career. Fans eagerly await more updates as the movie progresses.