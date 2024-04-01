Ram Charan Takes a Relaxing Break Before Returning to ‘Game Changer’

Telugu film star Ram Charan is taking a well-deserved break from the scorching summer heat and the intense filming schedule of his new movie ‘Game Changer,’ directed by the renowned Shankar. Charan jetted off on a private plane with his family for a relaxing vacation abroad.

The heatwave has many Telugu actors seeking cooler climes, and Ram Charan is the latest to join the exodus. A photo captured onboard his plane shows him unwinding in his seat, his pet dog contentedly nestled beside him.

March 27th was a whirlwind for Charan. He started the day with a pious visit to the Tirupati temple with his family, followed by birthday celebrations with fans in Hyderabad.





The filming of ‘Game Changer’ has been demanding, with recent shoots taking place in Visakhapatnam. To ensure the team is well-rested and ready to deliver their best work, director Shankar has called for a short break in production. Reports suggest Ram Charan chose Thailand as his getaway destination.

While there have been some delays in the production of ‘Game Changer,’ producer Dil Raju anticipates Ram Charan's return soon to complete filming. Once back, Charan will shift his focus to his next project under director Buchibabu Sana.