Ram Charan to join hands with Prabhas?

We have been hearing rumours that Young Rebel Star Prabhas and Mega Power Star Ram Charan are all set to join hands for a biggestmulti starrer film. UV Creations is planning a pan-Indian film featuring these two heroes in the lead roles.

We already knew that the production banner has been friends with both Prabhas and Charan. On this note, they have decided to bring both these superstars together in the same frame to give an eyefeast for the fans. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.



On the other hand, Ram Charan is currently busy with 'RRR' and 'Acharya' whereas Prabhas also has a huge lineup of projects. If at all these two heroes collaborate for a film, who will direct the movie is also going to be one of the hot topics.

