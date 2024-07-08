Ram Charan wraps up shooting for ‘Game Changer’

Ram Charan has officially wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated big-budget film, "Game Changer." The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with his fans, posting a collage of two pictures from the first and last day of shooting. In the photos, Ram Charan is seen approaching a helicopter, symbolizing the thrilling journey the film promises.





Captioning the collage, he wrote, “The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas.” The announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.



Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind the film, also shared the same photo with a message: “It’s been a MEGA POWER PACKED journey from the first day of shooting to the last for our 'GameChanger.' It’s a wrap. Bringing you some Blistering Updates soon.”

Directed by Shankar, "Game Changer" has been in production for nearly three years since its announcement in 2021. The film features Ram Charan as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who fights corrupt politicians and advocates for fair elections to revolutionize government operations. The film also stars Kiara Advani, reuniting with Ram Charan after their 2019 collaboration in Boyapati Srinu’s "Vinaya Vidheya Rama."

In addition to "Game Changer," Ram Charan is set to share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by BuchiBabu Sana, known for his National Award-winning debut "Uppena." The film, recently launched with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad, will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead, alongside Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. The music for the film will be composed by the legendary AR Rahman.