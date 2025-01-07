Ram Charan’s Game Changer Movie: Pre-Release Business and Box Office Expectations

Ram Charan's Game Changer movie is set to release in three days, on January 10, with huge expectations surrounding its release. Reports suggest that the pre-release business of the movie has been strong in almost all areas. Let's take a closer look at how Game Changer performed in the Telugu states and its targets.

The pre-release business in the Telugu states has reportedly reached around Rs. 127 crore. Of this, it is said that Rs. 44 crore came from the Nizam area alone, marking the highest pre-release business of Ram Charan's career in this region.

The Mega Family has had a strong presence in the Nizam area. For example, RRR made around Rs. 70 crore, while Acharya, a film featuring Ram Charan alongside his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, had a pre-release business of Rs. 38.5 crore. Vinaya Vidheya Rama earlier did a business of Rs. 24 crore. With Game Changer now making Rs. 44 crore in Nizam, it’s clear that the collections are expected to be massive, especially since the film has received a positive response.

In other regions, Game Changer has also performed well in the pre-release business: Rs. 24 crore in Seeded, Rs. 15 crore in Uttarandhra, Rs. 11 crore in Guntur, Rs. 10.5 crore in East, Rs. 9 crore in West, Rs. 8.5 crore in Krishna, and Rs. 5 crore in Nellore. Overall, the pre-release business across the Telugu states amounts to approximately Rs. 127 crore. With such strong numbers, trade sources believe that reaching the break-even target will not be difficult.

Game Changer is being released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, expanding its reach. The movie has already done well in Tamil and Kannada, with particularly strong business in the North due to Ram Charan's popularity there. The overall pre-release business across India and overseas is said to range between Rs. 200 crore and Rs. 230 crore, with the Indian pre-release business alone estimated at Rs. 175 crore to Rs. 185 crore.

Made on a budget of around Rs. 500 crore, Game Changer needs to achieve a share of Rs. 150 crore and a gross collection of Rs. 300 crore to break even, according to trade sources. If it performs well in the Hindi market, similar to how Pushpa 2 has done, the film has the potential to generate huge collections.

In addition, there are rumors that a leading OTT platform has acquired the digital rights for a record price. Reports suggest that the digital rights for both South and North languages were bought for around Rs. 200 crore. On top of that, it is said that Amazon Prime has secured the streaming rights for Game Changer.