Ram Gopal Varma to enter digital space

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma has been making controversial movies lately and is scoring back to back debacles lately. It has been a long time since RGV tasted success.

His recent films 'Lakshmi's NTR', 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu' and 'Beautiful' ended up as huge debacles at the box office and Ram Gopal Varma has been facing trolling. Now, as per the latest reports, Ram Gopal Varma is all set to direct a web series that will run with Mumbai underworld backdrop. It seems like the web series is going to be based on the life story of an underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The web series runs with the 1980s backdrop and will discuss 1993 blasts.

The pre-production works of the project are currently on cards and an official announcement is yet to get revealed. A top corporate firm is on board to bankroll this project.