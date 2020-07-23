Ram Gopal Varma's office gets attacked! 

Ram Gopal Varma announced Power Star film as a parody on Pawan Kalyan, trying to ridicule the actor's loss in politics as Janasena party leader. From the day he announced about the film, the director has been facing threats and abuses from fans of the actor.

He did complete the film and the trailer made it clear that he took potshots at TDP party leaders, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Trivikram Srinivas and many others.

This led to even Nikhil Siddhartha kind of actors to openly call RGV names. RGV announced that he is getting threats and he wouldn't mind them.

Now, few unknown people attacked his office and damaged windows. The director talked to media about the attack and defended that people are taking a simple fictional parody too much to heart! Police will investigate into the matter soon.

Wow these are my fans who came to my office hearing about P k fans pic.twitter.com/OChpPpVw8Q — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020



