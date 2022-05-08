Ram Potheneni's 'The Warrior' Teaser Will Be Out Tomorrow…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ram Potheneni is all set to essay the role of a cop in Linguswamy's 'The Warrior' movie… Being a complete action thriller, there are many expectations on it and even the recently released "Bullet…" song also made us shake our legs. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the teaser release date on this special Mother's Day and treated the fans of this energetic actor…



Ram Potheneni shared the great news with all his fans through Twitter page and treated them… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser poster, he also wrote, "GET READY!!! Introducing S-A-T-Y-A to you all on the 14th of May!

Love..

#RAPO

#THEWARRIORR".

Going with the poster, Ram looked terrific riding a bike in the cop attire. His royal moustache and cool black sunnies upped his handsome appeal!

The teaser will be unveiled tomorrow @ 5:31 PM!

Speaking about the movie, 'The Warrior' is being helmed by N. Lingusamy and it is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Along with Ram and Krithi, even Ashi Pinishetty, Akshara Gowda, Bharatiraja, Chirag, Redin and Nadhiya are roped in to play the prominent characters. Rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing part.

The Warrior movie will hit the theatres on 14th July, 2022!