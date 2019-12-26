Ram Pothineni Gets Hurt On The Sets Of 'Red'

Every actor put their full efforts and leave no stone unturned to entertain their fans. This makes them get hurt on the sets and the same thing happened with actor Ram Potheneni.

This young actor injured his hand during an action sequence under fight master Peter Heins. Ram posted the same thing in his Twitter account and showed off his injury in the video.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, this movie has Niveda Pethuraj as the lead actress. Produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, this movie is the remake of Tamil crime-thriller 'Thadam'. After two successful films Nenu Sailaja and Vunnadhi Okkate Zindagi, the director-hero duo again joined hands hoping to get a hat trick. The red movie has Mani Sharma as music director and Malavika Sharma in an important role.

One can witness Ram's injury in his post… Have a look!

P.S. just saw the rushes.. MIND = BLOWNNN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SxSGzNOda4 — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) December 26, 2019



