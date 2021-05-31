Ram Pothineni turns a faction leader?

Tollywood: Ram Pothineni and Linguswamy joined hands for an exciting film in Telugu. The yet to be titled film will feature Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. The film unit made the official announcement regarding the project and they are waiting to take the film on to the sets soon. Interestingly, Ram is going to be seen as a faction leader in the movie.

As per the latest reports in the media, Ram Pothineni's film will have a faction backdrop. Linguswamy who is popular for making action dramas is planning to do a film like Pandem Kodi with Ram in Telugu. Ram immensely liked the script and is waiting eagerly to begin the shoot.

As soon as the lockdown ends, the film unit will take the film on the sets. The complete details of the cast and crew will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the film.