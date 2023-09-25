Ram Pothineni’s ‘Skanda’ advance bookings on full swing

The buzz around Ram Pothineni’s “Skanda” is exceptional, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the director who is an expert in making mass films and having the most happening actress Sreeleela as the leading lady, the film is scheduled for a grand release on 28th September 2023.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the advance bookings, and the Book My Show interests indicate the same. The bookings for the action drama are opened. Major multiplex chains and a few single screens in Hyderabad have commenced the bookings.

The initial trend is encouraging as the film already sold over 5K tickets. All eyes are on the openings now. With the trailer creating a lot of buzz, garnering 70M+ views, and boasting 4 chartbuster songs already, audiences are eagerly awaiting this power-packed movie.

The movie is all set to premiere in North America on September 27th at 7:30 PM CST. Venkat Perumalla of Varnikha Visuals has acquired the complete overseas rights for the movie. “Skanda” will mark the biggest release of Ram Pothineni’s career in USA.

The USA theatres list of “Skanda” is out now, and it is evident that it has a massive release all across the country. Advance Bookings have also started on a positive note, with several sold-out and fast-filling shows.

Srinivasaa Chitturi produced the movie under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Thaman composed the soundtracks. Along with Telugu, the film will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.