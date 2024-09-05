‘Ramam Raghavam’ gains buzz with emotional song release

Under the banner of Slate Pencil Stories, Ramam Raghavam, presented byPrabhakar Aripaka and produced by Prithvi Polavarapu, is generating excitement in the film industry. The bilingual film marks the directorial debut of actor Dhanraj Koranani, with prominent actor Samuthirakani playing a key role.

In celebration of Guru Purnima, director Sukumar launched the film's song "Telisindaa Nedu," an emotional melody that highlights the bond between a father and son. Composed by Arun Chiluveru with lyrics by renowned lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, the song quickly gained viral traction on social media.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Moksha, Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Sathya, Prithvi, Srinivasa Reddy, Chitram Sreenu, Pramodhini, Rocket Raghava, Racha Ravi, and Inturi Vasu. The story is penned by Vimanam director Shiva Prasad Yanala, with Arun Chiluveru composing the score, Marthand K. Venkatesh handling editing, and Durga Prasad in charge of cinematography.

All songs in Ramam Raghavam are written by Ramajogayya Sastry, further elevating the anticipation for the film. The movie has been filmed across various scenic locations, including Hyderabad, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Rajolu, and areas around Chennai.

With its simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu, Ramam Raghavam is poised to make a strong impact in both industries, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the film's release date.