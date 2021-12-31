Ramam Raghavam: The Rise Of Ram Song From RRR Movie Will Be Out Today

It is all known that Rajamouli's RRR movie is the most-awaited movie of the season! Fans will always eagerly await for the updates of this fantasy freedom tale. Having an ensemble cast of Ram Charan Teja, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn, Rajamouli is all set to showcase the fictional tale of two freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. As the Tollywood makers are all set to make the New Year more joyous with their updates, even the makers of the RRR movie also joined the bandwagon! They also announced the new song "Ramam Raghavam (Rise Of Ram)…" will be unveiled for tonight!

The fiery beats of #RiseOfRam will be out today at 9PM 🔥 The music video of RAAMAM RAAGHAVAM will feature Sanskrit Lyrics penned by K. Shiva Dutta garu. Sung by Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan, Charu Hariharan and Chorus An @MMKeeravaani Musical. #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/UjgDB9SrW2 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 31, 2021

Along with sharing the new poster of Ram Charan, the makers also wrote, "The fiery beats of #RiseOfRam will be out today at 9PM. The music video of RAAMAM RAAGHAVAM will feature Sanskrit Lyrics penned by K. Shiva Dutta garu. Sung by Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan, Charu Hariharan and Chorus. An @MMKeeravaani Musical #RRRMovie".

The song is crooned by Vijay Prakash and the lyrics are penned by K Shiva Dutta garu. Ram Charan looked terrific in the Alluri Sita Ramaraju attire and is seen running with the background of sand fog!

Speaking about the RRR movie, it has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt as Sita while Junior NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Olivia Morris is his lead actress. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are essaying the roles of husband and wife and will sacrifice their lives for the motherland. Even both Ram and Bheem will fight for their country against the British army!

Jakkana Rajamouli directed this magnum opus and DVV Danayya produced it under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also essayed the prominent roles in this fantasy drama.

RRR – Ranam Roudhram Rudhiram movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 7th January 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival in the theatres!