Ramya Pasupuletitalks about her experience working for ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, featuring Rao Ramesh and Indraja in the lead roles, is set for release on the 23rd of this month. Directed by Lakshman Karya and produced under the banners of PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics, the film also stars youngsters AnkithKoyya and Ramya Pasupuleti, with Mythri Movie Makers handling the Telugu release.

In a recent interview, Ramya Pasupuleti, the film's young female lead, shared her excitement about her role in this comedy-drama. "My character in the film is all about making people laugh, which is no easy task. I'm confident that audiences will enjoy my portrayal," she said.





Ramya, who has been acting in ad films since she was four, discussed how she landed the role. "Director Lakshman Karya found me on Instagram, and after an audition, I was selected. It's been a joyful experience since," she revealed.



When asked about her character, Ramya explained, "I play an 18-year-old with multiple avatars, as seen in the 'Madam Sir Madam' song. The love story between the lead pair is cute and cringe-worthy, adding to the fun."

Working alongside Ankith Koyya was a positive experience for Ramya. "Ankith is an amazing co-actor and a genuinely helpful person. Our scenes together turned out really well," she said.

Ramya also expressed her anticipation for the success of the song Madam Sir Madam. "I had a feeling it would resonate with the audience, especially with Sid Sriram singing it," she noted.

Finally, she spoke about working with seasoned actors Rao Ramesh and Indraja. "I was initially nervous, but both were warm and welcoming. Though I don't share much screen time with Indrajagaru, she’s a beautiful person inside and out. Rao Ramesh sir was a treat to work with," Ramya concluded.