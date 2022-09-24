Rana Naidu Teaser: Venkatesh And Rana Promise A Complete Action Thriller

It's great news for all the fans of the Daggubati family which is entertaining the Tollywood audience for decades together. Right from the movie mogul Ramanaidu to the present generation actors Rana Daggubati, the three-generation stars leave no opportunity in bringing the movie buffs to the theatres. Earlier, we have seen Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya shared the screen space for the Venky Mama movie and now, Rana Daggubati joined his uncle to bring out a complete action entertainer 'Rana Naidu'. This is a web series and will hit the Netflix screens soon! Off late, the makers dropped the teaser of this thriller and raised the expectations on the movie.

Both Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati expressed their happiness for sharing the screen space and dropped the teaser on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

We're taking our family drama one step further! Get ready to see me and @ranadaggubati go head to head in Rana Naidu, coming soon on @NetflixIndia 👊#Tudum pic.twitter.com/VlpUYhJBDt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 24, 2022

Going with the teaser it showcased a glimpse of the Daggubati Vs Daggubati plot… Rana is introduced as a fixer who solves problems by hook or crook and is also seen in some action sequences while Venkatesh on the other hand looked like an old man appeal with long hair. In the end, it is revealed that Rana and Venkatesh are father and son. So, we need to wait and watch to know what triggered the rivalry between them.

Even Rana shared the teaser and wrote, "If you need something fixed, Rana Naidu is your man. And according to #Tudum, he's coming to @NetflixIndia sooner than you think. Gear up to see me & @VenkyMama fight it out in Rana Naidu - Streaming Soon!"

Netflix also confirmed the battle of two Daggubati heroes and tweeted, "It's time for the ultimate Daggubati VS. Daggubati! But this is not your everyday family drama. Watch this uncle-nephew duo go head-to-head in #RanaNaidu, ARRIVING SOON!"

Going with the plot, it is the real-life uncle and nephew duo pair up in reel-life to showcase the lives of Mumbai's go-to fixers that take care of the dirty problems celebrities have.

Along with these two Tollywood actors, even Sushant and Surveen Chawla are essaying pivotal roles in this web series. Being the debut show of Venkatesh on the digital space, Rana Naidu is the official adaption of Ray Donovan.