Rana to croon a song in ‘Virata Parvam?’

Irrespective of language, film industries are still scrambling to shift large chunks of their film releases in response to the first, second waves, and the latest coronavirus variant, besides cinema closures. Among several films which were postponed indefinitely during the pandemic, Rana and Sai Pallavi's "Virata Parvam" also stands in the list.



Been a long time, there has hardly been an update from the makers and finally, it will be a treat for fans who are waiting for something memorable. On the occasion of Rana's birthday on 14 Dec, the makers are planning to release a lyrical video. As per the latest buzz, Rana himself may sing the song.

Virata Parvam, a period drama, revolves around the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Besides Rana, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. The film is produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.