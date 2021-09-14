Rana's video from Bheemla Nayak: Coming Soon!

Bheemla Nayak is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are playing the lead roles in the film. Saagar K Chandra is the film's director. Trivikram Srinivas is the film's writer. We have already seen a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan from the film.

Rana Daggubati is also a part of the film and he will be seen as Daniel Shekhar. The film unit is also planning to release a special video glimpse of Rana from the film. Most likely, it will be out after 17th September. The makers want to promote the film well in advance.

Already, the film's first teaser and the first single went viral on social media. We have to see how the fans will receive Rana's video. The complete details of the same will be out soon.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Nithya Menen are also a part of the film.