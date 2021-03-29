Rang De: First Weekend Collections

Tollywood: Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the film Rang De. Venky Atluri is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the film's performance but the audiences have given mixed reviews for the film. In the first weekend, the film made 12.47 cr share which is not enough to declare the film a hit at the box-office.

The following is the breakdown of the film Rang De's collections for 3 days, at the box-office.

3 Days Total Share Worldwide: ₹12.47 Cr

Nizam: ₹3.79cr

East Godavari: ₹86.8L

West Godavari: ₹62L

Krishna: ₹53.2L

Nellore: ₹44.18L

Vizag: ₹1.30Cr

Guntur:₹1.14Cr

Ceded:₹1.66Cr

Bangalore - ₹52L

Overseas: US & Australia - ₹1.80Cr

The film is not performing to the expectations and we have to see if the film can take the advantage of the failure of other films at the box-office. More details of the film will be out soon.